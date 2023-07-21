The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is reminding drivers how to best keep themselves safe in the case of an emergency on an Interstate or Freeway.
Under no circumstances should you exit your vehicle when close to or in active lanes of traffic. Pull your vehicle as far away from the active lanes of traffic as possible, preferably into a rest area or emergency pull off if one is available. Then call a mechanic, tow truck, or your insurance companies’ roadside assistance provider for help. If you’re not sure who to contact, you may also contact the local police or 911.
Always pay attention to your location so you can accurately report it. On Interstates, green mile markers are located every tenth of a mile on the shoulder.
If your vehicle is disabled, place a white handkerchief or any bright colored cloth on the radio antenna or vehicle door facing traffic. If you break down at night, turn on the headlights and hazard lights. Remain in your vehicle and wait for help to arrive.
For more information on PennDOT’s approach to improving highway safety, visit www.penndot.pa.gov/safety.