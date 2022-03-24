SANDY TOWNSHIP — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation reminded drivers in Sandy Township, Clearfield County, that left turns from Route 4012 (Liberty Road) onto state Route 119 are prohibited.
In 2021, constituents concerned that sight distance at the intersection is insufficient to allow for the safe completion of a left turn onto Route 119 contacted PennDOT and the Sandy Township Board of Supervisors. These discussions prompted PennDOT to conduct a traffic study that determined the concerns were legitimate and the change justified under federal and state regulations.
PennDOT posted new signage at the intersection in December that is legally enforceable by police. Sandy Township Police will be monitoring the intersection and conducting enforcement details to further educate motorists. PennDOT urges drivers to obey posted signage and always buckle up to avoid receiving a citation or becoming involved in a crash.