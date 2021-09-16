DUBOIS — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation placed a radar-controlled speed display board on Route 119 in Sandy Township, Clearfield County on Thursday, to remind drivers to obey the posted speed limit. It will aid in curbing speeding, a common type of aggressive driving behavior.
The board faces northbound traffic between Sheetz and W&W Equipment. The board utilizes radar to determine the speeds of oncoming traffic and posts them to the lighted section of the sign.
The speed limit on this segment of Route 119 is 45 miles per hour. The board will remain in this location for up to four weeks.