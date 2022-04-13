PHILIPSBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation recently placed a radar-controlled speed display board on state Route 350 in Rush Township, Centre County, to remind drivers to obey the posted speed limit.
It will aid in curbing speeding, a common type of aggressive driving behavior.
The board faces northbound traffic between Frank and Twigg Settlement roads. The board utilizes radar to determine the speeds of oncoming traffic and posts them to the lighted section of the sign.
The speed limit on Route 350 at this location is 55 miles per hour. The board will remain in this location for two to four weeks before being repositioned to face southbound traffic. PennDOT placed the board at the request of the municipality.