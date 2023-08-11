The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of Aug. 14 to Aug. 18, 2023, weather permitting.
Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.
The roadwork occurring is listed below:
Base repair:
- U.S. Route 219, Dubois
Box culvert:
- SR 3014, Black Elk Road
Brushing:
- SR 729, Tyrone Pike
- SR 969, Lumber City Highway
Crack seal:
- SR 53, Philipsburg to county line
- SR 2035, Lanse to Hawk Run
- SR 2039, Grassflat
Drainage improvements:
- SR 53, Houtzdale to Osceola Mills
- SR 453, Curwensville
- SR 2041, Village Road
- SR 3030, Windy Hill
Maintaining guiderail:
- Interstate 80, Mile Marker 128 to 120 westbound.
- SR 879, Shawville/Karthaus
- SR 970, Woodland/Shawville
Mowing:
- I-80
Patching:
- SR 153, Penfield
- U.S. Route 219, DuBois/Penfield
- SR 255, DuBois/Penfield
Seal coat:
- SR 1002, Carr’s Hill Road
- SR 2040, Village Road
- SR 3013, Ridge Avenue
- SR 3015, Naulton Road
- SR 3032, Hyde
- SR 4005, Greenville Pike Road
- SR 4007, Viaduct Road
Sign repairs and upgrades:
- Throughout the county
Ram Construction
- SR203, Powell Street, Hawk Run)
- SR 3005, St. Lawrence Road over North Witmer Run, Irvona.
Motorists are encouraged to “Know Before They Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.