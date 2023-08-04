The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation updated motorists on a change in traffic pattern on Interstate 80 westbound in Sandy Township, Clearfield County. The contractor will shift traffic into the right lane at exit 97/Brockway-DuBois on Monday, Aug. 7, as part of a project to improve the ride quality and extend the life of the roadway surface.
Traffic impacts through the work zone during the first phase of this repair work have been significant during peak travel times. PennDOT urges drivers to build extra time into their schedules where possible, exercise caution in this and all work zones, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up. It does not expect this shift to impact traffic exiting I-80 via the off-ramp.
PennDOT anticipates the contractor completing these repairs in another two weeks. All work is weather and schedule dependent. Francis J. Palo Inc., of Clarion, is the contractor on this project.
Motorists are encouraged to “Know Before They Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.