PHILIPSBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation updated drivers today on its safety enhancement project on Route 322 near Philipsburg. The contractor plans to complete daytime paving operations Thursday, Aug. 25, and Friday, Aug. 26, while previously announced overnight work will take place next week.

The contractor intends to keep two lanes open as often as possible while completing daytime paving but advises drivers to anticipate periods where traffic is reduced to a single lane with flaggers in the roadway providing traffic control. Drivers should build extra time into their schedules to compensate for these periods of intermittent flagging.

