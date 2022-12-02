The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation recently announced the highway improvements that took place across the region during the 2022 construction season, in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin and Potter counties.
Overall highlights in the 2022 construction season for District 2 included:
- approximately 157 miles of paving
- approximately 49 bridges repaired or replaced
- approximately 440 miles of roadway seal coated
“This year District 2 funded over $112 million on over 80 construction projects in our region,” said District Executive Tom Zurat. “We appreciate the patience our customers show us as our staff works hard to maintain, improve and enhance state-owned roads and bridges across our nine counties”
Notable projects that have been completed this year include:
- Interstate 80 bridge replacements at the 123/Woodland interchange and reconstruction on state Route 970 in Clearfield County, $18 million
- Route 322 widening, safety improvements and addition of a turn lane near Philipsburg in Clearfield County, $8.1 million
- I-80 local interchange for state Route 26/I-80 in Centre County east of I-80 exit 161, $52 million
- Safety improvement project for routes 64/550 intersection realignment in Centre County, $3.7 million
- Route 150 City of Lock Haven signal upgrades in Clinton County, $2.8 million
- Safety improvement project for routes 26/45 near State College, $5 million
- Winslow Hill Local Roadway Paving project/T-520 in Elk County, enhancement of pedestrian movements, emergency vehicle accommodation, drainage and guide rail through elk viewing area, $2.8 million
- Bridge replacement over Tuscarora Creek in Lack Township, Juniata County (SR 3023/A03), $2 million, Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funds directed to other projects made this project possible
- Highway restoration in the City of Bradford, Bradford Township and Foster Township (SR 219/537), $5.7 million, with $1.3 million coming through the BIL
- Highway resurfacing in Oliver Township, Granville Township and McVeytown Borough in Mifflin County (SR 22/721), $1.3 million, with $1 million coming through the BIL
- Bridge replacement over Ives Run in Abbott Township, Potter County (SR 144/A03), $998,000
Notable projects that will continue next year are:
- Highway restoration and drainage of Atherton Street in State College (SR 3014/153), $30 million, with $2.5 million from the BIL
- Bridge preservation over Clearfield Creek east of Clearfield (SR 322/P50), $1.2 million covered by the BIL
- Safety improvement at 11 signal locations in City of DuBois and Sandy Township (SR 255/N47), $1.2 million
- Paul Mack Boulevard Highway lighting improvements to replace existing, deteriorated lighting and incorporate LEDs (SR 120/325), $2 million funded by the BIL
- Resurfacing in McKean County, stretching from SR 59 intersection north toward Lewis Run (including Lantz Corners intersection), project made possible when BIL funding went to other projects
- Bridge replacement over Genesee River in Bingham Township, Potter County (SR 1011/A05), $1 million, with more than $837,000 covered by the BIL
- Highway resurfacing/betterment project from Electric Avenue to Market Street in Lewistown Borough, Mifflin County (SR 1005/720), $5.4 million
Information about infrastructure in District 2, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D2Results.
Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.