The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of July 17, weather permitting. Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.
Base repairs:
- SR 1002 (Hyde)
Bridge inspections with crane:
- Hyde, Dubois and Rockton areas
Bridge work:
- Throughout the county
Crack seal:
- SR 53 (Kylertown)
- SR 1011 (Boot Camp Hill)
- SR 1011 (Rolling Stone Road)
Ditching:
- SR 255 (Dubois to Penfield)
Drainage improvements:
- SR 53 (Houtzdale)
Maintaining guiderail:
- I-80: Mile Marker 120 to 137 (East and Westbound)
Mowing:
- Throughout the county
Patching:
- I-80: Mile Marker 97 to 120 (East and Westbound)
- SR 322 (Woodland to Philipsburg)
Pipe replacement:
- SR 153 (Crooked Sewer)
- SR 2030 (Pine Top Road)
Sign repairs and upgrades:
- Throughout the county
Tree crew:
- SR 453 (Curwensville to Tyrone Highway)
- SR 729 (Tyrone Pike)
- SR 2007 (Morgan Run Road)