The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of Sept. 27 to Oct. 1, weather permitting. Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.
Bridge Repairs:
- Interstate 80 (Mile Marker 101 Dubois Westbound)
Brushing:
- State Route: 0053 (Kylertown to Centre County Line)
Ditching:
- Interstate 80 (Mile Markers 130 to 137 – Eastbound)
- State Route: 0322 (Luthersburg/Rockton)
- State Route: 2009 (Blackburn Road)
- State Route: 3001 (Ridge Road)
- State Route: 3004 (Sylvis)
- State Route: 4005 (Greenville Pike)
Drainage:
- State Route: 2005 (Beccaria)
- State Route: 2009 (Blackburn Road)
Inlet Cleaning:
- State Route: 4005 (Greenville Pike)
Low Shoulder:
- State Route: 3001 (Ridge Road)
- State Route: 3004 (Sylvis)
Mowing:
- Mowing Throughout the County
Paint Crew:
- Painting Throughout the County
Patching:
- State Route: 2002 (Utahville to Smoke Run)
- State Route: 3021 (Henry’s Road)
Pipe Flushing:
- Interstate 80 (Mile Markers 130 to 137 – Eastbound)
- State Route: 4005 (Greenville Pike)
Setting Inlet Box:
- State Route: 2005 (Beccaria)
Side Dozing:
- Interstate 80 (Mile Markers 96 to 110 – East and Westbound)
- Interstate 80 (Mile Markers 120 to 128 – Eastbound)
Sign Upgrades:
- Sign Upgrades Throughout the County
Tree Trimming:
State Route: 2029 (Wallaceton Road)