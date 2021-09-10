The state Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of Sept. 13 to Sept. 17, weather permitting. Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.
Brushing:
- State Route: 0322 (Clearfield to Philipsburg)
Ditching:
- Interstate 80 (Woodland to Kylertown – Eastbound)
- State Route: 0119 (DuBois)
- State Route: 0219 (DuBois)
- State Route: 3001 (Bethlehem to Sylvis)
- State Route: 3015 (Naulton Road)
Guiderail Maintenance:
- State Route: 0322 (Clearfield to Philipsburg)
Mowing:
- Mowing Throughout the County
Paint Crew:
- Painting Throughout the County
Patching:
- State Route: 2002 (Utahville)
- State Route: 3021 (Glen Hope)
Pipe Flushing:
- Interstate 80 (Woodland to Kylertown – Eastbound)
- State Route: 3015 (Naulton Road)
Side Dozing:
- Interstate 80 (DuBois to Rockton)
- State Route: 0969 (Lumber City Highway)
Sign Upgrades:
- Sign Upgrades Throughout the County
Tree Trimming:
State Route: 2051 (West Decatur)