The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of Oct. 3-7, weather permitting. Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.
Bank Removal:
- State Route: 0453 (Kellytown)
Bridge Repair:
- State Route: 1011 (Kylertown)
Brushing:
- State Route: 2007 (Ashland)
Crack Seal:
- State Route: 4005 (Greenville Pike)
Ditching:
- State Route: 0453 (Kellytown)
- State Route: 4006 (Luthersburg)
Drainage Improvements:
- State Route: 0053 (Coalport to Glen Hope)
- State Route: 0865 (Coalport)
Low Shoulders:
- State Route: 4008 (Luthersburg)
- State Route: 4010 (Luthersburg)
Maintaining:
- State Route: 0322 (Rockton)
Mowing:
- Various State Routes throughout the County
Patching:
- State Route: 0053 (Morrisdale)
Pipe Replacement:
- State Route: 0053 (Morrisdale)
Road Paint Crew:
- Various State Routes throughout the County
Rock Lining Bank:
- State Route: 0153 (Penfield)
Sign Upgrade and Repairs:
- Various State Routes throughout the County
Motorists are encouraged to “Know Before They Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.