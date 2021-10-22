The state Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of Oct. 25 to Oct. 29, weather permitting. Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.
Brushing:
- Interstate 80 (Mile Markers 97 to 106 – East and Westbound)
- State Route: 0053 (Lanse to Philipsburg)
- State Route: 2014 (Ashland Road)
Ditching:
- State Route: 1006 (Mount Joy Road)
- State Route: 0453 (Curwensville Olanta)
- State Route: 2024 (West Decatur)
- State Route: 3007 (Glen Richey Bloomington Highway)
Guiderail Maintaining:
- Interstate 80 (Mile Markers 102 to 110 – East and Westbound)
Guiderail Repair:
- State Route: 0322 (West Decatur)
- State Route: 2014 (Ashland Road)
Low Shoulders:
- Interstate 80 (Mile Markers 128 to 137 – East and Westbound)
- State Route: 2014 (Ashland Road)
Patching:
- State Route: 3021 (Henry’s Road)
Rock Line Ditching:
- State Route: 0879 (Bald Hill to Karthaus)
Side Dozing:
- Interstate 80 (Mile Markers 128 to 137 – East and Westbound)
- State Route: 0453 (Curwensville Olanta)
Sign Upgrade:
- Throughout Clearfield County
Tree Removal:
State Route: 0053 (Lanse to Philipsburg)