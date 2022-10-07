The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of Oct. 11–14, weather permitting. Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.
Bridge Repair:
- State Route: 1011 (Kylertown)
Brushing:
- State Route: 2007 (Ashland)
- State Route: 2036 (Hawk Run)
- State Route: 2037 (Winburne)
Building Pads for Spread Boards:
- Interstate 80: (Mile Markers 99-116 westbound)
Cleaning Inlets:
- State Route: 153 (Penfield)
Crack Seal:
- State Route: 0322 (Rockton Mountain)
Ditching:
- State Route: 0053 (Glen Hope to Osceola Mills)
Drainage Improvements:
- State Route: 0453 (Curwensville Tyrone Highway)
Guiderail Repair:
- State Route: 0879 (Clearfield)
Manual Patching:
- State Route: 0153 (Park Avenue Clearfield)
- State Route: 0219 (Grampian)
Patching:
- Interstate 80: (Mile Marker 97 westbound)
- State Route: 0053 (Morrisdale)
- State Route: 0879 (Lick Run)
Pipe Flushing:
- State Route: 0053 (Glen Hope to Osceola Mills)
Pipe Replacement:
- State Route: 0053 (Morrisdale)
- State Route: 0879 (Karthaus)
Motorists are encouraged to “Know Before They Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.