The state Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of Nov. 8 to Nov. 12, weather permitting. Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.
Boom Arm Mowing:
- State Route: 0053 (Kylertown to Philipsburg)
Brushing:
- Interstate 80 (Mile Markers 97 to 116 – East and Westbound)
- State Route: 0053 (Kylertown to Philipsburg)
- State Route: 2014 (Ashland Road)
Delineation:
- Interstate 80 (Mile Markers 97 to 116 – East and Westbound)
Ditching:
- Interstate 80 (Mile Markers137 to 120 – Westbound)
- State Route: 0453 (Curwensville to Boardman)
Drainage Improvements:
- State Route: 2034 (Wallaceton Road)
- State Route: 2049 (Salem Road)
Driveway Adjustment:
- State Route: 2002 (Smoke Run)
Guiderail Maintaining:
- Interstate 80 (Mile Markers 137 to 120 – Westbound)
Patching:
- State Route: 0153 (Brisbin Street)
- State Route: 0253 (Janesville)
- State Route: 0255 (Penfield/Rockton)
- State Route: 3021 (Henry’s Road)
Pipe Flushing:
- Interstate 80 (Mile Markers 137 to 120 – Westbound)
- State Route: 0453 (Curwensville to Boardman)
Shoulder Improvements:
- State Route: 2014 (Ashland Road)
Side Dozing:
- State Route: 2022 (O’Shanter)
- State Route: 2023 (Glen Richey)