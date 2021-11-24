The state Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of Nov. 29 to Dec. 3, weather permitting. Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.
Brushing:
- State Route: 2024 (Old Erie Pike)
- State Route: 2051 (Drane Highway)
- State Route: 3021 (Henry’s Road)
Ditching:
- State Route: 0453 (Olanta to Boardman)
Drainage Improvements:
- State Route: 0153 (Crooked Sewer)
- State Route: 2024 (Wallaceton Road)
Guiderail Repair:
- State Route: 0053 (Glen Hope)
- State Route: 2023 (Glen Richey Highway)
Patching:
- State Route: 0255 (Penfield)
Pipe Extension:
- State Route: 2009 (Vulcan Road)
- State Route: 3021 (Henry’s Road)
Pipe Flushing:
- Interstate 80 (Mile Markers 133 to 120 – Westbound)
- State Route: 0453 (Olanta to Boardman)
Shoulder Improvements:
- State Route: 1009 (Deer Creek, Morrisdale)
- State Route: 2039 (Grassflat)
Side Dozing:
- Interstate 80 (Mile Markers 116 to 120 – East and Westbound)
- State Route: 0453 (Curwensville to Olanta)
Tree Removal:
Interstate 80 (Dubois, Rockton area)