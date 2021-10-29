The state Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of Nov. 1 to Nov. 5, weather permitting. Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.
Brushing:
- Interstate 80 (Mile Markers 97 to 106 – East and Westbound)
- State Route: 0053 (Kylertown to Philipsburg)
Ditching:
- Interstate 80 (Mile Markers 128 to 137 – East and Westbound)
- State Route: 0453 (Curwensville Olanta)
- State Route: 0879 (LeContes Mills to Karthaus)
- State Route: 1006 (Mount Joy Road)
- State Route: 3007 (Douglas Road)
Drainage Improvements:
- State Route: 2014 (Ashland Road)
Driveway Adjustment:
- State Route: 2002 (Smoke Run)
Guiderail Maintaining:
- Interstate 80 (Mile Markers 102 to 110 – East and Westbound)
Patching:
- State Route: 2002 (Utahville Road)
- State Route: 3021 (Henry’s Road)
Pipe Extension and Flushing:
- State Route: 0453 (Madera to Boardman)
Shoulder Improvements:
- State Route: 2007 (Morgan Run Road)
- State Route: 2014 (Ashland Road)
Side Dozing:
Interstate 80 (Mile Markers 128 to 137 – East and Westbound)