The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of May 9, weather permitting. Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.
Bridge Cleaning:
- Various State Routes throughout the County
Bridge Repairs:
- State Route: 2007 (Ashland)
Brushing:
- Interstate 80: (Kylertown to Dubois)
- State Route: 2007 (Ashland)
Crack Sealing:
- State Route: 4008 (Shuckers Orchard Road)
- State Route: 4010 (Saddle Club Road)
Ditching:
- State Route: 4006 (Luthersburg)
Drainage Improvements:
- State Route: 0153 (Brisbin to Ginter)
Litter Pick-up:
- Interstate 80: (Kylertown to Dubois)
Mill and Fill:
- State Route: 4008 (Shuckers Orchard Road)
- State Route: 4010 (Saddle Club Road)
Mowing:
- Various Islands throughout the County
Pipe Flushing:
- State Route: 0053 (Allport to Morrisdale)
- State Route: 2024 (West Decatur to Philipsburg)
Pipe Instillation:
- State Route: 2041 (Hyde)
- State Route: 3007 (New Millport)
Sign Upgrade:
- State Route: 0729 (Janesville to Grampian)
Mill and fill work is scheduled to be completed by contractor, G.O. Hawbaker, weather permitting, on state Route 3009, site four in McGees Mills.
Motorists are advised to watch for slow moving and stopped vehicles through the entire work zone and to obey the posted speed limit.