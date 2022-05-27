The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of May 31 – June 3, weather permitting. Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.
Bridge Repairs:
- State Route: 3022, Berwindale
Brushing:
- State Route: 2007, Ashland
Crack Seal:
- State Route: 4001, Troutville
- State Route: 4002, Stanley Bottom
- State Route: 4003, Stanley Bottom/Mine Road
- State Route: 4015, Sher-De-Lin
- State Route: 4016, Home Camp Road
Ditching:
- State Route: 0253, Allemans
- State Route: 0453, Viola Pike
- State Route: 2001, Allemans
Mill and Fill:
- State Route: 4001, Troutville
- State Route: 4002, Stanley Bottom
- State Route: 4003, Stanley Bottom/Mine Road
- State Route: 4015, Sher-De-Lin
- State Route: 4016, Home Camp Road
Mowing:
- Various State Routes throughout the County
Pipe Flushing:
- State Route: 0253, Allemans to Janesville
- State Route: 0453, Viola Pike
- State Route: 2001, Allemans
- State Route: 2012, Sanborn Road
- State Route: 2024, Dimeling
Pipe Replacement:
- State Route: 0053, Morrisdale to Allport
- State Route: 1006, Goshen Road
- State Route: 2012, New Millport
Sign Upgrade:
State Route: 0879, Keewaydin to Grampian