The state Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of May 23, weather permitting. Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.
Bridge Cleaning:
- Various State Routes throughout the Glen Hope and Patchinville area
Bridge Repairs:
- State Route: 3022, Berwindale
Brushing:
- State Route: 2007, Ashland
Crack Seal:
- State Route: 4006, Luthersburg to Troutville
- State Route: 4011, Oklahoma-Salem Road
- State Route: 4015, Dubois
Ditching:
- State Route: 0253, Allemans to Janesville
- State Route: 0453, Viola Pike
Mill and Fill:
- State Route: 4006, Luthersburg to Troutville
- State Route: 4011, Oklahoma-Salem Road
- State Route: 4015, Dubois
Mowing:
- Various Islands and State Routes throughout the County
Pipe Flushing:
- State Route: 0253, Allemans to Janesville
- State Route: 0453, Viola Pike
- State Route: 2014, Ashland
- State Route: 2024, West Decatur to Glen Richey
Pipe Replacement:
- State Route: 0053, Morrisdale to County Line
- State Route: 1006, Goshen Road
- State Route: 2012, New Millport
Pipe Trench Patching:
- State Route: 3010, Gill Hollow Road
Sign Upgrade:
State Route: 0879, Keewaydin to Grampian