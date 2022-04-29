The state Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of May 2-6, weather permitting. Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.
Bridge Cleaning:
- Various State Routes throughout the County
Bridge Replacement:
- State Route: 3022 (Berwindale)
Brushing:
- State Route: 2007 (Ashland Road)
Ditching:
- State Route: 4006 (Golden Yoke Road)
- State Route: 4008 (Shuckers Orchard Road)
- State Route: 4010 (Saddle Club Road)
Drainage Improvements:
- State Route: 0153 (Brisbin to Ginter)
- State Route: 3010 (Gill Hollow Road)
Mill and Fill:
- State Route: 3011 (Irishtown Road)
- State Route: 4008 (Shuckers Orchard Road)
- State Route: 4010 (Saddle Club Road)
Pipe Flushing:
- State Route: 2014 (Coal Run to Ashland)
- State Route: 2024 (West Decatur to Philipsburg)
- State Route: 2051 (Osceola Mills to Jeffries)
Pipe Replacement:
- State Route: 3010 (Gill Hollow Road)
Sign Upgrade:
- State Route: 0729 (Janesville to Grampian)
Sweeping:
Various State Routes throughout the County