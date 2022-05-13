The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of May 16–20, weather permitting.
Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.
Bridge Cleaning:
- Various state routes throughout the county
Bridge Repairs:
- State Route 3022 (Ansonville)
- Various state routes throughout the county
Brushing:
- Interstate 80, Kylertown to DuBois
- SR 2007, Ashland
Crack Sealing:
- SR 4001, Troutville
- SR 4002, Stanley Bottom
- SR 4006, Luthersburg to SR 0410
Litter Pick-up:
- I-80, Kylertown to DuBois
Mill and Fill:
- SR 4001, Troutville
- SR 4002, Stanley Bottom
- SR 4006, Luthersburg to SR 0410
Mowing:
- I-80, Kylertown to DuBois
- Various islands throughout the county
Pipe Flushing:
- SR 2007, Brisbin to Morgan Run
- SR 2014, Coal Run to Henderson
Pipe Replacement:
- SR 0053, Allport to Morrisdale
- SR 2012, New Millport
- SR 2039, Grassflat
- SR 2041, Hyde
- SR 3007, Douglas Road
Sign Upgrade:
- SR 0879, Grampian to Clearfield
Work is also scheduled to be completed by contractor, G.O Hawbaker, weather permitting. The contractor plans to begin binder on SR 3009, Site 4 in McGees Mills.