The state Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of June 6, weather permitting. Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.
Bridge Repairs:
- State Route: 3022, Berwindale
Brushing:
- State Route: 2007, Ashland
Crack Seal:
- State Route: 879, Grampian to Curwensville
Ditching:
- State Route: 0253, Janesville to Ramey
- State Route: 0253, Allemans
- State Route: 0453, Viola to Jaynesville
- State Route: 2001, Allemans
Mill and Fill:
- State Route: 4003, Stanley Bottom/Mine Road
Mowing:
- Various State Routes throughout the County
Pipe Flushing:
- State Route: 0253, Janesville to Ramey
- State Route: 0253, Allemans
- State Route: 0453, Viola to Jaynesville
- State Route: 2001, Allemans
- State Route: 2012, Sanborn Faunce
- State Route: 2024, Dimeling/Glenn Ritchey
Pipe Replacement:
- State Route: 0053, Morrisdale to Allport
- State Route: 1003, Mt. Zion
- State Route: 1006, Goshen
- State Route: 2039, Grassflat
Sign Upgrade:
- State Route: 0879, Grampian to Keewaydin
Small Paint:
Various state routes throughout the county