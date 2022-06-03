The state Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of June 6, weather permitting. Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.

Bridge Repairs:

  • State Route: 3022, Berwindale

Brushing:

  • State Route: 2007, Ashland

Crack Seal:

  • State Route: 879, Grampian to Curwensville

Ditching:

  • State Route: 0253, Janesville to Ramey
  • State Route: 0253, Allemans
  • State Route: 0453, Viola to Jaynesville
  • State Route: 2001, Allemans

Mill and Fill:

  • State Route: 4003, Stanley Bottom/Mine Road

Mowing:

  • Various State Routes throughout the County

Pipe Flushing:

  • State Route: 0253, Janesville to Ramey
  • State Route: 0253, Allemans
  • State Route: 0453, Viola to Jaynesville
  • State Route: 2001, Allemans
  • State Route: 2012, Sanborn Faunce
  • State Route: 2024, Dimeling/Glenn Ritchey

Pipe Replacement:

  • State Route: 0053, Morrisdale to Allport
  • State Route: 1003, Mt. Zion
  • State Route: 1006, Goshen
  • State Route: 2039, Grassflat

Sign Upgrade:

  • State Route: 0879, Grampian to Keewaydin

Small Paint:

Various state routes throughout the county

