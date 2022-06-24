The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of June 27 – July 1, weather permitting. Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.
Bridge Repairs:
- State Route: 3022, Berwindale
Brushing:
- State Route: 2007, Ashland
Crack Seal:
- State Route: 153, Rockton to Boone Mountain
Ditching:
- State Route: 0453, Belsena Road to Boardman
- State Route: 2002, Smoke Run to Hegarty Cross Roads
- State Route: 2009, Ginter to Ramey
Mowing:
- Interstate 80
- Various State Routes throughout the County
Patching:
- State Route: 0322, Woodland to Bigler
- State Route: 2024, Dimeling Road
Pipe Flushing:
- State Route: 0153, Brisbin to Clearfield
- State Route: 0453, Belsena Road to Boardman
- State Route: 2002, Smoke Run to Hegarty Cross Roads
- State Route: 2009, Ginter to Ramey
Pipe Replacement:
- State Route: 0053, Allport to Centre County Line
- State Route: 00879, Grampian Highway
- State Route: 2002, O’Shanter
Road Paint Crew:
- Various State Routes throughout the County
Shoulder Improvement:
- State Route: 2007, Ashland
- State Route: 2014, Red Schoolhouse Road
Sign Upgrade:
- State Route: 0879, Grampian to Keewaydin
G.O. Hawbaker:
- Contractor to continue paving on state Route 0053 between Houtzdale and Glen Hope
Motorists are advised to watch for slow moving and stopped vehicles through the entire work zone and to obey the posted speed limit.