The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of June 27 – July 1, weather permitting. Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.

Bridge Repairs:

  • State Route: 3022, Berwindale

Brushing:

  • State Route: 2007, Ashland

Crack Seal:

  • State Route: 153, Rockton to Boone Mountain

Ditching:

  • State Route: 0453, Belsena Road to Boardman
  • State Route: 2002, Smoke Run to Hegarty Cross Roads
  • State Route: 2009, Ginter to Ramey

Mowing:

  • Interstate 80
  • Various State Routes throughout the County

Patching:

  • State Route: 0322, Woodland to Bigler
  • State Route: 2024, Dimeling Road

Pipe Flushing:

  • State Route: 0153, Brisbin to Clearfield
  • State Route: 0453, Belsena Road to Boardman
  • State Route: 2002, Smoke Run to Hegarty Cross Roads
  • State Route: 2009, Ginter to Ramey

Pipe Replacement:

  • State Route: 0053, Allport to Centre County Line
  • State Route: 00879, Grampian Highway
  • State Route: 2002, O’Shanter

Road Paint Crew:

  • Various State Routes throughout the County

Shoulder Improvement:

  • State Route: 2007, Ashland
  • State Route: 2014, Red Schoolhouse Road

Sign Upgrade:

  • State Route: 0879, Grampian to Keewaydin

G.O. Hawbaker:

  • Contractor to continue paving on state Route 0053 between Houtzdale and Glen Hope

Motorists are advised to watch for slow moving and stopped vehicles through the entire work zone and to obey the posted speed limit.

