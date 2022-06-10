The state Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of June 13, weather permitting. Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.

Bridge Repairs:

  • State Route: 3022, Berwindale

Brushing:

  • State Route: 2007, Ashland

Crack Seal:

  • State Route: 879, Clearfield Bypass to Shawville

Ditching:

  • State Route: 2007, Parsonville to Brisbin
  • State Route: 2012, Sanborn to Faunce
  • State Route: 2027, Hogback

Flushing:

  • State Route: 0253, Janesville
  • State Route: 0453, Boardman/Olanta

Mowing:

  • Various State Routes throughout the County

Pipe Flushing:

  • State Route: 2012, Sanborn to Faunce

Pipe Replacement:

  • State Route: 0053, Morrisdale to Centre County Line
  • State Route: 1002, Clover Hill
  • State Route: 1003, Mt. Zion
  • State Route: 4005, Greenville Pike

Road Paint Crew:

  • Various State Routes throughout the County

Shoulder Improvement:

  • State Route: 2007, Parsonville to Brisbin
  • State Route: 2027, Hogback

Sign Upgrade:

State Route: 0879, Grampian to Keewaydin

