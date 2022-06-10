The state Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of June 13, weather permitting. Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.
Bridge Repairs:
- State Route: 3022, Berwindale
Brushing:
- State Route: 2007, Ashland
Crack Seal:
- State Route: 879, Clearfield Bypass to Shawville
Ditching:
- State Route: 2007, Parsonville to Brisbin
- State Route: 2012, Sanborn to Faunce
- State Route: 2027, Hogback
Flushing:
- State Route: 0253, Janesville
- State Route: 0453, Boardman/Olanta
Mowing:
- Various State Routes throughout the County
Pipe Flushing:
- State Route: 2012, Sanborn to Faunce
Pipe Replacement:
- State Route: 0053, Morrisdale to Centre County Line
- State Route: 1002, Clover Hill
- State Route: 1003, Mt. Zion
- State Route: 4005, Greenville Pike
Road Paint Crew:
- Various State Routes throughout the County
Shoulder Improvement:
- State Route: 2007, Parsonville to Brisbin
- State Route: 2027, Hogback
Sign Upgrade:
State Route: 0879, Grampian to Keewaydin