The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of Aug. 29–Sept. 2, weather permitting. Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.
- State Route: 2051 (Drain Highway)
- SR 3013 (Ridge Avenue)
- SR 3015 (Naulton Road)
- SR 4005 (Greenville Pike)
- SR0036 (Westover to Horse Shoe Road)
- SR 0219 (Bells Landing)
- SR 0286 (Burnside)
- SR 4004 (Luthersburg)
- SR 4006 (Golden Yoke Road)
- Interstate 80 (East and West bound)
- SR 0053 (Philipsburg to Kylertown)
- SR 0729 (Glen Hope)
- SR 2002 (Hegarty Cross Roads)
- SR 0322 (Clearfield to Philipsburg)
- SR 0729 (Janesville to Glen Hope)
- SR 2015 (McCartney to Boardman)
- Various state routes throughout the county
- U.S. Route 0219 (DuBois)
- SR 0255 (DuBois)
Sign Upgrade and Repairs:
Various state routes throughout the county