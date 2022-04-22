The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of April 25–29, weather permitting. Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.
Bank Removal:
- State Route: 2024 (Hogback area)
Bridge Cleaning:
- Various State Routes throughout the County
Bridge Replacement:
- State Route: 3022 (Berwinsdale)
Brushing:
- State Route: 2007 (Ashland Road)
Crack Sealing:
- Various State Routes throughout the County
Drainage Improvements:
- State Route: 0153 (Henderson to Ginter)
Mill and Fill:
- State Route: 3011 (Irishtown Road)
- State Route: 4008 (Shuckers Orchard Road)
- State Route: 4010 (Saddle Club Road)
Pipe Flushing:
- State Route: 2051 (Osceola Mills to Jeffries)
Pipe Repairs:
- State Route: 0879 (Karthaus)
- State Route: 1016 (Keewaydin)
- State Route: 2039 (Grassflat)
- State Route: 3010 (Gill Hollow Road Coalport)
- State Route: 3030 (Curwensville to Grampian)
Sign Upgrade:
- State Route: 0729 (Janesville to Grampian)
Sweeping:
Various State Routes throughout the County