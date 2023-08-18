The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has announced the following work schedule for the week of Aug. 21, weather permitting.
Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.
Bridge Repairs:
- SR 36 (Westover)
- SR 253 (Ramey)
Brushing:
- SR 729 (Tyrone Pike)
- SR 969 (Lumber City Highway)
Crack Seal:
- SR 53 (Philipsburg to County Line)
- SR 2035 (Lanse to Hawk Run)
- SR 2039 (Grassflat to Lanse)
Drainage Improvements:
- SR 53 (Osceola Mills)
- SR 453 (Curwensville to Olanta)
Maintaining Guiderail:
- SR 879 (Shawville to Karthaus)
- SR 970 (Woodland to Shawville)
Mowing:
- I80: (Kylertown to Dubois)
Patching:
- I80 (101 East exit and entrance ramp)
- SR 255 (Dubois/Penfield)
Seal Coat:
- SR 1001 (River Road)
- SR 1003 (Turnpike Avenue)
- SR 1006 (Mt. Joy / Goshen)
- SR 3010 (Coalport)
Sign Repairs and Upgrades:
- Throughout the county
Ram Construction
Contractor plans perform epoxy-based surface treatments on bridge decks. Work will take place on the order listed.
SR 2036 Seg/Off 0010/0635 – 0010/0693 Powell St. Hawk Run 8/24/23 – 8/25/23.
State Route 3005 Seg/Off 0060/2762 – 0060/2847 St. Lawrence Rd. over North Witmer Run, Irvona 8/24/23 – 8/25/23.
All work is very weather dependent.
Work will be done under daily daylight single lane closures.
Motorists are advised to watch for slow moving and stopped vehicles through the entire work zone.
Motorists are advised to be cautious when traveling through the work zone and to obey the posted speed limit.