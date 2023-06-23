BELLEFONTE — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Centre County Maintenance announced the following work schedule for the week of June 26, weather permitting.
Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.
Sign repairs and upgrades
- Various locations throughout the county
Mowing
- U.S. Route 322 (7 Mountains and bypass secondaries)
Crack sealing
- U.S. Route 322
Guide rail
I-80