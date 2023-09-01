BELLEFONTE — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Centre County have announced the following work schedule for the week of Sept. 5, weather permitting.
Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.
Shoulder cutting:
- US Route 322
Shoulder upgrade:
- SR Route: 879
Guiderail:
- I-80
Mowing:
I-80 / I-99 / 322