The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of Oct. 17 –21, weather permitting. Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.
Brushing
- I 80: (East and Westbound)
SR2007 (Ashland)
Crack seal
- SR 322 (Rockton Mountain)
Ditching
- SR 53 (Glen Hope to Osceola Mills)
- SR 153 (Penfield)
- SR 322 (Goldenrod)
Drainage improvements
- SR 453 (Curwensville Tyrone Highway)
- SR 1002 (Hyde)
- SR 3015 (Curwensville)
Patching
- SR 53 (Morrisdale)
- SR 153 (Clearfield)
- SR 219 (Chestnut Grove)
Pipe flushing
- SR 53 (Glen Hope to Osceola Mills)
- SR 286 (Burnside)
- SR 3024 (Burnside)
Sewer vac inlets
- SR 153 (Penfield)
Shoulder stabilization
- SR 1009 (Deer Creek)
- SR 1011 (Rolling Stone)
Side dozing
- SR 410 (Luthersburg to County line outside of Troutville)
- SR 3009 (Troutville to McGees Mills)