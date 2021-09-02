The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance has announced the following work schedule for the week of Sept. 7, weather permitting.
Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.
Boom arm mowing
- SR 3010 (Gill Hollow)
Bridge inspection
- Interstate 80 (Mile Marker 120)
Bridge repair
- SR 322 (Rockton Anderson Creek)
Brushing
- SR 53 (Kylertown to Centre County Line)
- SR 322 (Clearfield to Philipsburg)
Ditching
- SR 219 (Dubois)
- SR 970 (Woodland to Shawville)
- SR 3007 (Glen Richey to New Millport)
- SR 3012 (Rosebud)
- SR 3026 (Firetower Road)
- SR 4015 (Dubois)
Inlet cleaning
- SR 3007 (Glen Richey to New Millport)
Install under drain
- SR 453 (Ramey)
Mowing
- Mowing throughout the county
Paint crew
- Mowing islands and painting throughout the county
Pipe flushing
- SR 970 (Woodland to Shawville)
- SR 3007 (Glen Richey to New Millport)
Tree trimming
- SR 729 (Lumber City)
Side dozing
- Interstate 80 (Mile Marker 97-110 East and West)
- SR 322 (Clearfield to Philipsburg)
- SR 1006 (Goshen)
Sign upgrades
- Sign upgrades throughout the county
PennDOT encourages drivers to “Know before they go” and to check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA is free, available 24 hours a day, and provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.