The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance has announced the following work schedule for the week of Oct. 18, weather permitting.
Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.
Boom arm mowing
- SR 53 (Drifting to Philipsburg)
Brushing
- I-80 (Mile Markers 97 to 116 – East and Westbound)
- SR 53 (Drifting to Philipsburg)
- SR 2014 (Ashland Road)
Ditching
- I-80 (Mile Markers 134 to 137 – Eastbound)
- SR 53 (Chester Hill to Osceola Mills)
- SR 453 (Curwensville Tyrone Highway)
- SR 1002 (McPhearson Street in Hyde)
- SR 2024 (Old Erie Pike)
Guiderail repair
- SR 53 (Madera to Osceola Mills)
- SR 322 (Philipsburg Bigler Highway)
- SR 2014 (Ashland Road)
Low shoulders
- SR 2014 (Ashland Road)
Patching
- SR 253 (Janesville)
- SR 3021 (Henry’s Road)
Pipe flushing
- I-80 (Mile Markers 134 to 137 – Eastbound)
- SR 453 (Curwensville Tyrone Highway)
Pipe installation
- SR 879 (Karthaus)
Side dozing
- I-80 (Mile Markers 97 to 116 – East and Westbound)
- I-80 (Mile Markers 116 to 137 – East and Westbound)
Sign upgrade
- Throughout Clearfield County