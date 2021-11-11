The state Department of Transportation has announced the following work schedule for the week of Nov. 15 weather permitting.
Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.
Boom arm mowing
- SR 53 (Allport to Philipsburg)
Bridge repairs
- SR 2036 (Hawk Run)
Brushing
- Interstate 80 (Mile Markers 97 to 116 – East and Westbound)
- SR 53 (Allport to Philipsburg)
Delineation
- Interstate 80 (Mile Markers 97 to 116 – East and Westbound)
Ditching
- SR 453 (Bloomington Highway)
Drainage improvements:
- SR 2009 (Vulcan)
- SR 2034 (Wallaceton Road)
Patching
- SR 255 (Penfield)
- SR 3021 (Henry’s Road)
Pipe flushing
- Interstate 80 (Mile Markers 136 to 120 – Westbound)
- SR 453 (Bloomington Highway)
Shoulder improvements
- SR 1011 (Shiloh)
- SR 1016 (Rolling Stone)
- SR 2039 (Grassflat)
- SR 2051 (Drane Highway)
Side dozing
- Interstate 80 (Mile Markers 128 to 116 – Westbound)
- SR 2012 (New Millport)
- SR 2022 (O’Shanter)
- SR 3030 (Windy Hill)
