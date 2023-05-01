The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of May 1, weather permitting.
Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas.
Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.
Bridge cleaning
- Throughout County
Bridge work
- SR 3014 (Chest Twp.)
Brushing
- SR 729 (Glen Hope)
Mill & fill
- Sealing around patches
Mill & patching
- SR 453: (Curwensville to Boardman)
- SR 729: (Lumber City)
Mowing
- Throughout County
Patching
- Interstate 80: (MM 97 to 111 – East to West)
Pipe flushing
- SR 53 (County line to Irvona)
Shoulder work
- Interstate 80: (MM 120 to 137, East to West)
Sign upgrades
- Throughout County
Sweeping
- Throughout County
Tail ditching
- SR 53: (County Line to Irvona)
Motorists are encouraged to “Know Before They Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com.
511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.