The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has announced the following work schedule for the week of July 18-22, weather permitting.
Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.
Brushing:
- SR 2007 (Ashland)
Ditching:
- SR 1012 (Shiloh)
- SR 3022 (Stanley’s Bottom)
Mowing:
- Various state routes throughout the county
Patching:
- SR 53 (Morrisdale to Kylertown)
- U.S. 322 (Bigler to Philipsburg)
- SR 2002 (Hegarty Cross Roads)
Pipe flushing:
- SR 865 (Blain Street)
- SR 2027 (Hogback Road)
- SR 2028 (Long Run Road)
- SR 2029 (Wallaceton/Bigler Highway)
- SR 2042 (Dillon Road)
- SR 2044 (Utahville)
Road paint crew:
- Various state routes throughout the county.
Seal coat:
- SR 3011 (Irishtown Road)
- SR 4010 (Chestnut Grove)
Shoulder cutting:
- SR 219 (DuBois to Luthersburg)
Sign upgrade:
- SR 879 (Clearfield Bypass)
Spot milling:
- SR 219 (DuBois)
- SR 255 (DuBois to Penfield)
G.O. Hawbaker:
- Contractor plans to place guiderail on SR 53 between Houtzdale and Glen Hope.
Motorists are advised to watch for slow moving and stopped vehicles through the entire work zone and to obey the posted speed limit.