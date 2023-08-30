CLEARFIELD — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation alerted motorists that it will complete core boring work along Interstate 80 in Clearfield County Wednesday, Sept. 6, through Friday, Sept. 8. This work will provide design information for a future highway and bridge preservation project impacting six bridge locations between mile markers 96 and 119 scheduled to bid in the spring of 2024.
Drivers should expect to encounter single-lane closures at the following locations over the course of those three days:
- I-80 westbound near mile marker 117
- I-80 westbound near mile marker 116
- I-80 westbound near mile marker 110
- I-80 westbound near mile marker 108
- I-80 eastbound near mile marker 108
While the work occurs, drivers will encounter short-term lane closures. PennDOT will complete work at each location before moving on to the next. It expects minimal traffic impacts but encourages drivers to build a few extra minutes into their travel schedules as short delays are possible while work occurs. PennDOT also urges drivers to exercise caution in this and all work zones, obey posted speed limit signs, and always buckle up.