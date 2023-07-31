The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation alerted drivers that work on a high friction surface application project impacting routes in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, and Elk counties gets underway Thursday, Aug. 3.
These applications will increase the longevity of recently built or rehabilitated infrastructure and improve skid resistance to enhance safety for motorists at the application sites.
Start dates for work at local routes and bridges impacted by this project are as follows:
- Tuesday, Aug. 15, at a Route 2036 (Powell Street) bridge that spans Emigh Run in Morris Township, Clearfield County.
- Thursday, Aug. 17, at a Route 3005 (St. Lawrence Road) bridge spanning North Witmer Run in Irvona Borough, Clearfield County.
Due to the nature of these applications, work cannot occur in the rain, and the contractor will reschedule in cases of bad weather. PennDOT will issue updates on work progress as necessary.
Overall work on the project includes applying high friction surface treatment, epoxy-based surface treatments, and other miscellaneous construction at the sites listed above.
RAM Construction Services of Michigan is the contractor for this $537,000 project.