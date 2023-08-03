The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation alerted drivers that work on a high friction surface application project impacting routes in Clearfield County will begin soon.
These applications will increase the longevity of recently built or rehabilitated infrastructure and improve skid resistance to enhance safety for motorists at the application sites.
While the high friction surface treatments are being applied, drivers should expect to encounter flaggers in the roadway providing traffic control. PennDOT urges drivers to build extra travel time into their schedules as it expects short travel delays.
Start dates for work at routes and bridges impacted in Clearfield County by this project are as follows:
- Tuesday, August 15, at a Route 2036 (Powell Street) bridge that spans Emigh Run in Morris Township, Clearfield County.
- Thursday, August 17, at a Route 3005 (St. Lawrence Road) bridge spanning North Witmer Run in Irvona Borough, Clearfield County.
Due to the nature of these applications, work cannot occur in the rain, and the contractor will reschedule in cases of bad weather. PennDOT will issue updates on work progress as necessary.
Overall work on the project includes applying high friction surface treatment, epoxy-based surface treatments, and other miscellaneous construction at the sites listed above. RAM Construction Services of Michigan is the contractor for this $537,000 project.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.