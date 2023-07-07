The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance has announced the following work schedule for the week of July 1, weather permitting.
Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.
Base repairs
- SR 1002 (Hyde)
Bridge inspections with crane
- Hyde, Dubois and Rockton areas
Bridge repair
- SR 3014 (North Camp)
Crack seal
- SR 879 (Keewaydin to Karthaus)
Cross drains
- SR 153 (Crooked Sewer)
Ditching
- SR 255 (Dubois to Penfield)
- SR 4014 (Dubois Rockton Road)
Maintaining guiderail
- I-80 Mile Marker 123 to 137 (East and Westbound)
Mowing
- Throughout the county
Patching
- SR 322 (Woodland to Philipsburg)
Pipe replacement
- SR 1006 (Goshen)
Sign repairs and upgrades
- Throughout the county
Tree crew
- SR 729 (Tyrone Pike)
- SR 2007 (Ashland Road)