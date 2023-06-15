The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Centre County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of June 20, weather permitting.
Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas.
Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.
Sign repairs and upgrades
- State Routes — Various locations throughout the county
Bridge repair
- I-99
Shoulder repair
- SR 879/144 (Pine Glen/Ridge Road)
Mowing
- I-80/U.S. Route 322/secondaries 45
Crack sealing
- U.S. Route 322
Guiderail
I-80