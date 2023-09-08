DUBOIS — During the last academic year, Penn State DuBois saw the creation of its own esports club, with a goal of bringing students together through a passion they share; gaming.
Although this club is a newcomer to the campus, the excitement of esports and its recent rapid rise to prominence throughout the world, Penn State DuBois has taken a big step forward towards making esports a staple on campus.
Last March, the esports club launched its very first weekly event with the debut of game night on campus. Game night, a weekly gathering for club members and students alike, gave everyone a chance to come together in a central location on campus to play video games with one another. At that time, the club used the gaming lounge in the PAW Center for their weekly activity. While this space was more than adequate for the club and for game night, Jason Long, assistant teaching professor of information sciences and technology and esports club advisor, recognized that he and club members would be able to do so much more if they had a dedicated space that they could call their own.
“To have a proper area for esports, it takes so much more than a few televisions,” Long said. “Obviously, esports today is so much more than console gaming."
He continued, "Today, computer gaming is probably the most prevalent form of gaming, and, with that, you are talking about a larger amount of equipment needed. With more equipment, you need more space.”
With this in mind, Long and the esports club received permission to utilize a room in the DEF building on campus and they have begun working on building their ultimate goal, an esports arena.