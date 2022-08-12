DuBOIS — Leaders from Penn Highlands Healthcare and the Jefferson County community cut the ribbon to officially open the Punxsutawney Community Medical Building on Thursday. The state-of-the-art facility is located at 21911 Route 119 (across from Walmart).

Members of the community are invited to attend a Community Open House at the facility on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 9 to 11:30 a.m.

