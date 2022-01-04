DUBOIS — Penn Highlands Healthcare is kicking off 2022 with the purchase of St. Marys Pharmacy/Bennetts Valley Pharmacy. The affiliation became effective Jan. 1.
In its continuing efforts to provide patients and their families with the highest level of care, Penn Highlands is integrating St. Marys Pharmacy/Bennetts Valley Pharmacy into their health system. This new addition adds four pharmacy locations in St. Marys, Kane, Ridgway, and Weedville as well as five home medical locations with offices in St Marys, Kane, Clearfield, Brookville, and DuBois that serve 11 Central Pennsylvania counties. The company was established as a family-owned hometown drug store in 1899 and grew into a regional healthcare provider in community and specialty pharmacy as well as a full-service medical equipment provider.
“St. Marys Pharmacy/Bennetts Pharmacy is rooted in the same values as our health system,” said Penn Highlands CEO Steven M. Fontaine. “The addition of these pharmacies provides for greater collaboration among the care providers as well as greater patient satisfaction and outcomes.”