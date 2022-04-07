Penn Highlands Clearfield unveiled its $6 million renovation project that included a new Emergency Department at an open house event held yesterday.
The emergency department was relocated from the ground floor to the first floor to allow for better access for patients, staff and family members as well as as separate ambulance entrance
The renovations also increased work space for staff and expanded the cafeteria, according to Penn Highlands Healthcare Spokeswoman Corrine Laboon.
The ED now has a separate registration area that is more private, and the outpatient registration area also underwent renovations.
The new ED now has two triage rooms, two trauma bays, eight private exam rooms, two behavioral health rooms a OB/GYN room and an isolation room.
The new ED will be open in a few weeks, Laboon said.