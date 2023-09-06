WOODLAND — What are the determining factors when deciding which roads to fix, pave or work on throughout the spring, summer and fall?
The state of the road in comparison to others is undoubtedly a large factor, but perhaps the single most influential point in these determinations is funding — which road is going to be cheapest to fix, what roads will be available for grant money and so on.
At the most recent Bradford Township meeting on, clarifications were needed to determine which roads take priority over another and why.
The meeting was attended by various disgruntled residents who would’ve preferred to see one road paved over another, and were confused about the order in which the projects were being completed.
“What I’m confused about is that at a previous meeting, you said that the Egypt Road bridge would be first, then Hoopup Road and then so on and so forth,” a resident, whose name was unavailable, said. “All of a sudden we have another project coming in that’s out of order with all of the others. What I want to know is why does that road suddenly get work done to it, leaving the others behind?”
Supervisors Ronald Krise and Dennis Mulhollan Jr. explained that despite the condition of the roads, sometimes funding is available for others beforehand.
“We put in for a ton of grants at the beginning of paving season and the roads that we complete, whether it be paving, tar and chip or even general maintenance, is pretty much based on the amount of grant funding that we have for a particular project and when that funding arrives,” Krise explained.
He continued, “It also depends on who the lowest bidder for the project is. Glenn O. Hawbaker has been coming in with a ton of low bids for our roadwork projects this season and the pace that this work gets completed is usually down to them and their timeline.”
Mulhollen added to Krise’s explanation, saying, “Sometimes road projects are put on delay for another if the funding for another project arrives first and that’s what we’re seeing here.”
Regardless of the disputes on which projects are going to completed first and last, the supervisors were reassuring to the public, claiming that within the coming year, the majority of these project in discussion will be complete.
“We can’t do every single road that you all want in one summer, it’s impossible and we would never have the funding for that, regardless of the grant money we’ve been receiving,” Krise explained. “All of these roads are on our list of places to hit in the township and the hope is that within the coming year we’ll all be sitting here with smiles on our faces once they’re complete.”