Clearfield Borough’s parking meter revenue has declined significantly this year, borough operations manager Leslie Stott said at Thursday night’s borough council meeting.
Parking revenue has declined by about $14,000, from approximately $55,000 to $41,000, Stott said in a phone interview.
She attributed the decline to many businesses being closed earlier in the year and a lot of people working from home due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The borough had two major road improvement projects in the downtown area this year, one on Woodland Road and the ongoing project on Front Street. These projects could have decreased parking revenue as well.
But she said the Woodland Road project is done, and the Front Street project will soon be completed next week. She said both projects significantly improved Clearfield’s infrastructure, because the state Department of Transportation installed new water lines and storm water sewers in addition to resurfacing the roads.
With businesses being reopened and the street construction projects about to be completed, she is hopeful parking meter revenue will start to recover.
In some good news, she noted that the number of building permits the borough is processing is three times higher than expected. But the higher revenue from the building permits probably won’t be enough to offset the decline in parking revenue, according to Stott.
Code Enforcement Officer Larry Mack reported that he is about caught up with building permit paperwork, which will free up more of his time for code violation enforcement.