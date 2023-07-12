CHESTER HILL — In lieu of the new Snappy’s convenience store coming to Chester Hill Borough, some parking ordinances are going to be changed within the municipality.
What has been an ongoing discussion over the past several council meetings has now come to fruition, as Solicitor Dan Nelson brought a revised parking ordinance to the table on Tuesday evening.
“This is a revised ordinance that I have drafted regarding the parking here in Chester Hill,” Nelson explained. “Within it you will find specific details about where people can and can’t park, and on what streets we are going to be restricting the parking.”
These new parking measures started off as only temporary bans on parking on Walton Street, in an effort to give Snappy’s space to erect their building and put in a turning lane into the gas station and convenience store.
After further discussion, it was discovered the problem at hand became less of a temporary one, and more of a serious measure that needed to be taken to help avoid accidents and promote the safety of the citizens in the community.
“Walton Street is where most of the accidents happen in this municipality,” said Councilman Samuel Emel, Jr. “I think it’s really dangerous that people are parking there all the time, and I’d like to see a permanent ban of parking on that street.”
The discussion floated around council for several minutes, with members eventually agreeing on the notion that parking on Walton Street should be banned from the bridge leading into the community all the way to the Chester Hill Borough line, where the municipality meets Decatur Township.
“I agree in saying that the best course of action would be to shut down parking on that street,” said Council President Pierce Sanute. “It just makes the most sense regarding Snappy’s and overall safety.”
The motion to approve the revisions of the drafted ordinance were approve.
Nelson later presented another ordinance that coincided with the parking ordinance — a towing ordinance.
“This towing ordinance will allow you all to contact a towing company then, if a vehicle is in direct violation of our newly drafted parking ordinance, and have the car removed from the premises after proper forewarning,” Nelson explained.
A motion was made unanimously to approve the towing ordinance.