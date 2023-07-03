PENFIELD — Parker Dam State Park has released its interpretive program schedule for July 12-17.
Wednesday, July 12, starting at 10 a.m., there will be a temporary nine-hole frisbee golf course in place at the park. It sill be available until 2 p.m. For those looking to play, guided instructions will be available at the event.
Friday, July 14, a guided group hike around the lake will get underway at 9 a.m. Comfortable shoes are recommended for participants. Those participating should meet at the Parker Dam beach house before 9 a.m.
Also on July 14, at 8:30 p.m., a renewable energy presentation will be given at the campground amphitheater. Participants will learn about some of the sustainable energy sources that could be available in the future, including solar power, wind, geothermal power and more.
Two events will be held on Saturday, July 15. At 3 p.m. at the beach house, there will be a presentation on how solar power works at the park, and how solar power can also work for a home. At 8:30 p.m., another presentation will be given at the campground amphitheater highlighting how Parker Dam State Park has taken its amphitheater entirely off the electric grid by transitioning to solar energy.
A “tea and talk” event is scheduled for Sunday, July 16 at 7 p.m. This event will educate participants on the sweet fern and mountain mint tea made from herbs grown within the park’s parameters. Participants should bring their own cups.
On Monday, July 17, a coffee and bird discussion will be held at pavilion No. 5 at 9 a.m. Bird-friendly coffee will be shared among the audience, followed by an educational walk and discussion on all the birds within the park. Participants are urged to bring their own cups.
To keep up to date with the events going on at Parker Dam State Park, follow the park’s facebook page, or visit the website, www.visitPAparks.com.