PENFIELD — The Interpretive Program Schedule at Parker Dam State Park has been announced for the remainder of August.
Aug. 25
Ants: Little Creatures Who Run the World, 8 p.m. — Campground Amphitheater
An amazing look at a creature that outnumbers the human population a million to one. Ants build elaborate structures, work together for the good of the colony, and are highly organized. 54 minutes
Aug. 26
Non-Interpretive Offering, Yoga with Mariah Dunsmore, 9 a.m. at grassy area above beach house
Bring your Yoga mats to the grassy flat between pavilions 3 and 4 p.m. to enjoy this guided body movement session with Mariah.
Furs—Table Talk, 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon
Come to the table above the beach house and learn to identify furs with Jeremiah.
Orb Web Hunt (and Art), 3 p.m. — EE Classroom
Spiders make some amazing webs, and none more beautiful than those in the orb web family. Join us as we search for examples of these webs, and create art if we are successful.
Webs of Intrigue, 8 p.m. — Campground Amphitheater
Spiders. Many people have unreasoning fear of these small creatures. Learn about them and their ways during this interesting video. 32 minutes
Aug. 27
Saturn Opposition, 3 p.m. — Beach
Yes, Saturn is in opposition today, but what does that mean? Learn the workings of the planets in our solar system by acting out their movements on the beach.
Tea & Talk, 7 p.m. — Beach House Steps
Bring your own cup to sample some sweet fern/mountain mint tea grown right here in the park. Talk is, as always, whatever you want to talk about concerning the park. Come prepared with a topic or three.
Tea host: Eric Rensel